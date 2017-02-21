DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke has kicked sophomore defensive linemen Brandon Boyce and Marquies Price off the Blue Devils’ football team.

Coach David Cutcliffe said Tuesday that they were dismissed for failing to meet program standards, but did not provide any details.

Price started 11 games last season and had 23 tackles and two sacks. Boyce played in eight games as a backup and had seven tackles and a sack.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus