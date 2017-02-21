A Louisiana woman was honored over the weekend for springing to a police officer’s defense during a traffic-stop attack.

Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, was listening to gospel music in her car Sunday when she noticed an officer struggling with a suspect. She immediately used the patrol car’s radio to call for backup along Airline Highway before jumping on the suspect’s back. The individual had already wrestled away the officer’s baton and hit him in the head when she pounced.

“I could see in his eyes he needed help,” said the hero, The Advocate reported Sunday. “You don’t have time to think about it. I did what God needed me to do. … It was something that went through my soul. You don’t think about the risk.”

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome honoredMrs. Williams-Tillman on Sunday for coming to defense of Officer Billy Aime, a 21-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“She took action and taking action doesn’t necessarily mean physical,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, public information officer for the Baton Rouge Police Department, a local CBS affiliate reported. “The call that she made saying that our officer is out here fighting, that was big. But then her taking that second step was even bigger and she gave that officer a second chance.”

Thomas Bennett, 28, of Albany was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated battery, disarming a police officer, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the station reported.

Mrs. Williams-Tillman was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with minor injuries to her wrist.

Mr. Bennett’s bond was set at $167,000.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus