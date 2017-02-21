PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh commuters may face delays of up to 20 minutes while workers make emergency repairs to a small fracture in the rail inside the Mt. Washington transit tunnel.

Outbound light rail vehicles and inbound buses are being detoured over Arlington Avenue Tuesday. Outbound buses are being detoured through the Wabash Tunnel. Inbound light rail vehicles will remain on regular routes.

A rail shuttle is operating between Station Square and First Avenue Station.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says repairs are expected to be completed by the afternoon.

