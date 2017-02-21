PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter plans to plead guilty to citations stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter’s defense attorney, Robert Del Greco, says the linebackers coach will plead guilty to disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in City Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance on Jan. 8.

But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. dropped all but the citations saying surveillance video didn’t support the most serious charges.

The city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The citations each carry fines up to $500 and 90 days in jail.

