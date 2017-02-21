LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities have identified a 17-year-old boy who was chased and gunned down after a fight broke out at a basketball court in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2m4v6tM) that Tiris Coleman Jr. was a senior and varsity lineman on the football team at Shadow Ridge High School.

Police say Coleman was shot multiple times Sunday in a parking lot near the West Las Vegas Library. He died later at a hospital. A group of three young males was seen running south from the scene after shots were fired.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified a suspect and are asking people with information about the shooting to come forward.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus