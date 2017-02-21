PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Latest on the incident outside a bar that led Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to be fined for disorderly conduct (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh police have released surveillance video in support of an officer’s account of a confrontation he had with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter.

Porter was fined $300 on Tuesday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in a dispute with a bouncer and an officer outside a Pittsburgh bar last month. Police had wanted him prosecuted on more serious charges.

The police chief says he supports the officer’s actions after reviewing the surveillance video as well as footage from the officer’s body camera, which was not made public.

The surveillance video shows Porter talking with the bouncer at length before the officer intervenes, and Porter is pushed backward into a parked car by the officer and a scrum of individuals.

Porter’s lawyer acknowledges the assistant coach briefly grabbed someone’s wrists amid the scrum, but it’s difficult to see all the contact in the video.

2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been fined $300 after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter entered the plea Tuesday in City Court in Pittsburgh.

He originally faced more serious charges, including aggravated assault, for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance Jan. 8.

The county prosecutor had dropped the most serious charges, saying surveillance video didn’t support them. However, the city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The officer involved in the dispute was at the hearing but didn’t comment.

8 a.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter plans to plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter’s defense attorney, Robert Del Greco, tells The Associated Press that Porter will plead guilty in City Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance on Jan. 8.

But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. dropped all charges but disorderly conduct and public drunkenness citations, saying surveillance video didn’t support more serious charges.

The city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

