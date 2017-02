Following Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put his jersey in a bag, and when he picked it up, it was gone.

The MVP of the Super Bowl joked that his jersey would end up on eBay. Funny enough, whoever has that jersey is holding on to an incredibly valuable piece of fabric.

According to TMZ and a Houston police report, the jersey is valued at $500,000.

The cover photo of this article is the last time Brady was seen in the jersey.

