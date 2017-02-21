NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is switching up the job responsibilities for assistant Osia Lewis while he fights liver cancer.

Lewis has been coaching outside linebackers for the Commodores. Mason announced Tuesday that Lewis now will be chief consultant to the head coach and senior defensive assistant. Vanderbilt will announce a full-time replacement linebackers coach later.

Lewis, 54, first became sick last November and was diagnosed in mid-January that he had cholangiocarcinoma. He already has started chemotherapy on a tumor that currently is inoperable.

Mason has been friends with Lewis since the head coach was a teenager in Arizona and said in a statement that Lewis and his family committed to Vanderbilt by moving from San Diego to work for him. The Vanderbilt head coach says the Commodores are going to stick with Lewis and his family.

