CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - An eastern New Mexico high school is getting a new football coach for the first time in a generation.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports (https://goo.gl/UuieKP) Clovis High School recently named Cal Fullerton as its new football coach. He replaces Eric Roanhaus who stepped down in December after 39 seasons.

Roanhaus won more games than any other high school coach in New Mexico history and led his teams to 10 state championships.

The 38-year-old Fullerton spent the last two seasons as co-offensive coordinator with Roanhaus.

Officials say Fullerton’s father, Clovis Municipal Schools Athletic Director Dale Fullerton, will step down when his contract expires on June 30.

