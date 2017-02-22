UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) - Some delays are possible while the cleanup continues in suburban Philadelphia at the scene an accident involving three out-of-service commuter trains that injured four people.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority workers on Wednesday are trying to get rail cars back on track while the National Transportation Safety Board investigates what happened.

SEPTA says one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service on Tuesday morning. Cars from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.

A train operator was critically injured and another was treated at a hospital and released. Two passengers were hurt. It’s not clear why passengers were on board since the train was not in service.

The Market-Frankford line is operating.

