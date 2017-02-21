Newly installed EPA administrator Scott Pruitt cultivated a “close and friendly” relationship with oil-and-gas companies during his tenure as Oklahoma attorney general, a watchdog group charged Wednesday, pointing to documents showing Mr. Pruitt’s office worked hand-in-hand with fossil-fuel companies in the fight against Obama-era energy regulations.

More than 7,000 pages of emails from the Oklahoma attorney general’s office were made public Wednesday morning following a judge’s order last week. Democrats and other critics of Mr. Pruitt argue the messages prove that the EPA chief frequently colluded with oil-and-gas firms while Oklahoma’s attorney general, raising questions about whether he’s fit for his new role.

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group, for example, charged that the email chains constitute a years-long series of “love letters” between energy firms and Mr. Pruitt’s office, blurring the lines between government agencies and influential outside industries. Detractors also suggest the close ties were the direct result of oil-and-gas sector contributions to Mr. Pruitt’s political campaigns, and money given to the Republican Attorneys General Association, which Mr. Pruitt used to head.

While the messages do not appear to contain any smoking guns that could imperil Mr. Pruitt’s future, they do contain frequent communication between the Oklahoma attorney general’s office and energy companies, energy industry lobbying groups, and powerful conservative organizations such as Americans for Prosperity.

In one 2013 back-and-forth, Mr. Pruitt’s office seems to work closely with the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) in an attempt to sink the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, a set of regulations requiring ethanol and other biofuels to be blended with the nation’s gasoline supply.

The AFPM provided Mr. Pruitt’s office with draft language it could use to challenge the standard in court.

“This argument is more credible coming from a state,” an AFPM official said in an email.

Other messages show close coordination between Mr. Pruitt’s office and Devon Energy, an Oklahoma-based energy company. The two sides spoke frequently as they worked on a strategy to oppose federal regulations on fracking.

Mr. Pruitt later sent a letter to the EPA opposing the rules, using language largely written by Devon Energy. The emails show that draft letters were sent back and forth between Devon Energy and the attorney general’s office, with Devon Energy leaders making changes and suggestions.

In one exchange, P. Clayton Eubanks, the deputy solicitor general working for Mr. Pruitt, wrote to Bill Whitsitt, Devon Energy’s then-vice president for public affairs, and asked for input on a letter that ultimately would be sent to the EPA.

“We have received good support on this and I would like to get the letter out in the morning,” Mr. Eubanks wrote in the May 2013 message. “I thought we should insert a sentence or two regarding the recent EPA report indicating their initial estimates on methane emissions for two categories were too high. Any suggestions?”

The watchdog group Center for Media and Democracy, which sued to get the emails, said the disclosures prove once again the close ties between Mr. Pruitt and the fossil-fuels industry. Senate Democrats tried to delay Mr. Pruitt’s confirmation vote last week until after the emails were released, but their efforts failed.

“There is no valid legal justification for the emails we received last night not being released prior to Pruitt’s confirmation vote other than to evade public scrutiny,” said Arn Pearson, general counsel for the Center for Media and Democracy. “There are hundreds of emails between the AG’s office, Devon Energy, and other polluters that senators should have been permitted to review prior to their vote to assess Pruitt’s ties to the fossil fuel industry.”

In testimony before the Senate last month, Mr. Pruitt defended his close working relationship with Devon Energy and other oil-and-gas companies, saying it was his duty to fight on behalf of Oklahoma industries against burdensome federal regulations.

“That was an effort that was protecting the state’s interest,” he said last month. “It was particular to an industry … There was concern expressed by that industry.”

In its own statement Tuesday night, the Oklahoma attorney general’s office said it was complying with the judge’s order even though the push for the emails was driven by partisan politics.

“The office went above and beyond what is required under the Open Records Act and produced thousands of additional documents that, but for the court’s order, would typically be considered records outside the scope of the act,” Lincoln Ferguson, press secretary for the attorney general’s office, said in a statement. “This broad disclosure should provide affirmation that, despite politically motivated allegations, the office of attorney general remains fully committed to the letter and spirit of the Open Records Act.”

Devon Energy on Wednesday defended its close relationship with Mr. Pruitt and said the company often was a “resource” for policymakers.

“We have a clear obligation to our shareholders and others to be involved in these discussions related to job growth, economic growth and domestic energy,” company spokesman John Porretto said in a statement. “It is important that we give full consideration to policymaker requests for information and expertise on industry issues. It would be indefensible for us to not be engaged in these important issues.”

But environmental activists reject that defense and say oil-and-gas companies had far too much influence over Mr. Pruitt and his deputies.

“This extensive trail of emails provides more proof that polluters who helped fund Scott Pruitt’s political career got their money’s worth, as he wielded his power on their behalf as Oklahoma’s attorney general,” said Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group. “Polluters and front groups gave him the Cliffs Notes on which he formed his outlook on environmental protection.”

The EPA did not offer comment Wednesday in response to the email release.

Thousands of additional email records are being reviewed by a federal judge and could be released soon.

