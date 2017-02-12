Mexico’s government vowed Wednesday to resist President Trump’s efforts to force better cooperation in stopping illegal immigration, saying they won’t let the U.S. tell them what to do.

One of Mr. Trump’s plans, which would make illegal immigrants who show up on the U.S. doorstep wait in Mexico while their cases proceed through American courts, has particularly irked Mexican officials, who called the proposal “hostile.”

“We will not accept it, because there’s no reason why we should, and because it is not in the interests of Mexico,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told reporters in Mexico City, according to Reuters.

The comments came just ahead of planned meetings with American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

Mr. Kelly on Tuesday issued memos laying out how his department would carry out Mr. Trump’s Jan 25 executive orders calling for stiffer immigration enforcement.

Those two orders pushed border control beyond the immediate U.S.-Mexico border, unleashing American agents to arrest illegal immigrants throughout the U.S., and trying to force a change in Mexican policy so that country does more to stop the surge of illegal immigrants from Central America.

One example of the role Mexico plays in facilitating illegal immigration is with Haitians, thousands of whom are streaming north from Brazil and Chile, hoping to make it into the U.S. Mexico was stopping them at its southern border, then giving them temporary transit visas that lasted just long enough for them to make their way to the U.S. border, where they attempted to enter.

The U.S. and Mexico were already at odds over Mr. Trump’s plans for a border wall, which he has said he will make Mexico pay for, one way or another.

The dust-up over that issue, and over Mr. Trump’s broader immigration policies, forced a cancelation last month of a planned meeting between the U.S. leader and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus