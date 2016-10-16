Pierre Garcon may be looking for work soon, and he knows it.

The Redskins wide receiver, who will become a free agent on March 9, posted a plea to potential employers on his Instagram this week. The image was of Garcon in his burgundy and gold jersey with the caption: #YallHiring?

The first question, of course, is how much there is to be gleaned from an Instagram post. If the answer to that is anything other than zilch, then the next question is who Garcon was targeting with his message.

Was it the Redskins, the team he’s played for since 2012 and has emphatically expressed interest in re-joining? Garcon, who caught 79 passes for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, could command around $9 million per year on his next contract. The Redskins have more than enough cap room to decide that his productivity and durability makes him worth it, but Washington also has to decide whether or not they want to pay Garcon’s fellow receiver DeSean Jackson, tight end Vernon Davis and defensive end Chris Baker — not to mention quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I want to be in D.C., D.C. is home for me,” Garcon said on SiriusXM NFL Radio in December. “I have family there, I have a business there. Everything that I could ever want is in D.C. So I want to be in D.C. forever.”

Or was it another team, or other teams in general? Garcon might be able to get more money from a team like the Rams or 49ers than the Redskins could justify spending on the 30-year-old.

The Redskins reportedly haven’t begun talks with Garcon and his agent, Brad Cicala, though that is perfectly normal. Talks often begin around the NFL Combine, which starts next week. The Cousins situation also looms large and other dominoes will be slower to fall until it’s resolved.

Cicala took his client’s post lightly. “We are getting his resume together to put on monster soon,” he told NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Garcon is one of a growing group of players set to become free agents who have joked about, or otherwise addressed, their situations up front, as opposed to working exclusively through agents and leaked reports. Jackson went in-depth about his contract situation on Adam Schefter’s podcast, musing on a potential return to the Eagles, his former team.

“It definitely is a great story or ending, I guess you could say,” Jackson said. “Starting your career somewhere then going to a division rival team [and] having the possibility of maybe going back.”

Jackson said that his top priority is to play for a team with a good quarterback, which he believes Cousins is. He was, however, also bullish on Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.

“He came in and had a heck of the year as a rookie. I don’t think a lot of people saw that coming,” Jackson said.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus