REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a train derailed in northeastern South Dakota, causing road closures in the area.

The train was carrying grain through Redfield when it derailed early Wednesday morning. Officials say they don’t know how many railcars derailed.

Spink County Sheriff Kevin Schurch says a broken track reportedly caused the derailment.

The Aberdeen News reports (http://bit.ly/2lGteXl ) that most streets that cross over the tracks were still closed midmorning. U.S. Highway 212 and U.S. Highway 281 were temporarily closed but reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

That section of track is operated by the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad but BNSF Railway will make the repairs. BNSF’s main line was not affected.

