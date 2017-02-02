A majority of Americans are worried President Trump with lead the United States into a major war within the next four years, according to the results of an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll published Wednesday.

Conducted during Mr. Trump’s third week in the White House, the results of recent polling indicate a preponderance of adults — two-thirds of respondents, in fact — are already concerned the president will pull the U.S. into another international conflict.

“All in all, how worried are you that you that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years?” pollsters asked.

Thirty-six percent of respondents answered that they are “very worried,” while 30 percent said they were “somewhat worried” about the possibility of the president taking the nation to war, the pollsters reported.

A quarter of individuals surveyed said they were “not too worried” about the U.S. becoming engaged in a major war within the next four years, 8 percent said they were “not at all worried” and 2 percent declined to answer, according to the polling data.

Taking into account party affiliation, nearly nine out of 10 Democrats said they were worried about the possibility of the U.S. going to war under Mr. Trump. Only four in 10 Republicans, meanwhile, said they worried about engaging in a major war.

The results of the survey are based off of online polling conducted from Feb. 13-19 among a national sample of 11,512 results, the pollsters said.

