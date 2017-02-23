BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Attorneys are investigating whether University of Colorado officials violated campus policies by failing to report accusations of domestic violence against a former assistant football coach.

The Daily Camera reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mbsBpP ) that the attorneys will focus their inquiry on whether Chancellor Phil DiStefano, Athletic Director Rick George and CU football coach Mike MacIntyre violated campus policies. The university will pay the outside attorneys $1,211 per hour for their services investigating the allegations.

Former CU assistant football coach Joseph Tumpkin was charged in January with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault. He is alleged to have physically abused his former girlfriend.

The Athletic Department suspended Tumpkin on Jan. 6 and told him to resign on Jan. 27.

