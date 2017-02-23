Another 33 arrests were made Thursday after a lingering band of Dakota Access pipeline protesters refused to comply with a federal evacuation order.

“Clean up efforts stalled by rogue protesters,” said a post on NDResponse, a state-run Facebook page. “Law enforcement continues to try and evacuate Oceti Sakowin camp as safety is top priority.”

Most of the 200-300 remaining protesters met the Wednesday deadline to leave the camp, located in a floodplain on federal land, but video posted on social media sites showed several dozen resisting calls to evacuate.

Meanwhile, North Dakota authorities have stopped offering free hotel vouchers to protesters after fighting broke out and rooms were damaged following Wednesday’s evacuation.

Bismarck police responded late Wednesday to two separate incidents at the Comfort Inn, where several protesters had been housed after state and federal authorities oversaw the eviction of the remaining activists from the Oceti Sakowin camp.

“There was reported damage to the Comfort Inn hotel rooms and the Comfort Inn will no longer be taking room vouchers from protestors,” said Cecily Fong, spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services. “The transition center has closed but bus ticket vouchers will still be provided for interested parties.”

Only four hotel vouchers were given out during Wednesday’s emergency evacuation deadline, which was prompted by concerns over tons of trash and debris left behind by protesters washing into the Cannonball River during the spring snowmelt.

Ten people were arrested Wednesday after blocking the highway and refusing to disperse, while two children suffered burns when protesters set 20 fires to shelters and a vehicle.

A man who identified himself on the phone as the manager of the Comfort Inn said he believed there were evictions from three rooms that night. Those evicted were escorted out by Bismarck police.

Police reports show a 24-year-old man was arrested early Thursday at the hotel after assaulting his 18-year-old man brother, who told officers he had been punched in the head and face. No arrests were made, and both refused medical treatment.

A second police report says officers responded late Wednesday when a hotel guest reported hearing “a male hitting [a] female in [the] bathroom of [the] neighboring room.”

“Caller doesn’t know the ppl, they are from protester camp,” said the report.

The woman had a “fat lip” and “some scratches around her left eye,” while the male had “two deep lacerations on his left wrist with significant bleeding in the hotel bathroom.” He told police he had been drinking and that he was a cutter, and was taken to a local emergency room, according to the report.

The state set up a Travel Assistance Center to provide protesters with free bus tickets, hotel rooms and food in order to help them return home, but only a handful took advantage of the program. The center is now closed, according to state officials.

State officials spotted a social media post late Wednesday “encouraging protesters to go up and trash the hotel,” said Ms. Fong.

Protesters have occupied the encampment by the hundreds and sometimes thousands in order to protest the nearly completed Dakota Access pipeline over concerns about water quality and climate change.

