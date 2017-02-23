ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Mark Dayton is tapping a former Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice to lead the state’s embattled oversight agency of the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium.

Dayton named Kathleen Blatz as interim chairwoman of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority on Thursday. It follows a massive leadership shakeup at the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority last week. Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale resigned on the same day.

Blatz says her top goal is restoring the public’s trust. The state’s legislative auditor found that authority members including Kelm-Helgen and Mondale had issued nearly half of the suite tickets to friends and family.

But Blatz’s role may be short-lived. Republicans at the Legislature are charting massive changes to the authority’s membership in response to the audit controversy.

