BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say former New York Jets defensive lineman Scott Mersereau has been charged with punching a 15-year-old boy after accusing the teen of egging his South Florida home.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/rz8M9p ) reports that Mersereau was arrested and charged with child cruelty after a confrontation Saturday.

Boca Raton police say Mersereau had gone to the teen’s home and accused the boy of egging his house. The boy denied wrongdoing, and witnesses told police the 51-year-old grabbed the boy, pushed him and punched him twice.

A responding officer says Mersereau was intoxicated and became belligerent. He was arrested and released on $3,000 bail the next day.

Mersereau played for the Jets from 1987 to 1993. He may be best known for a 1992 collision that left teammate Dennis Byrd paralyzed.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

