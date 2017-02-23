COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Vanderbilt and Furman head coach Bobby Johnson was among seven picked for the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Organizers announced the group Thursday. They will be inducted on May 15. Johnson is currently a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Named along with Johnson was former Major League Baseball No. 1 pick Kris Benson, who twice helped Clemson to the College World Series.

Others inducted were former Clemson cornerback Donnell Woolford, ex-South Carolina cornerback Andre Goodman, ex-Coastal Carolina basketball standout Tony Dunkin, former Benedict basketball player Bob McCullough and former South Carolina State basketball player Willie Simon.

Simon will be enshrined posthumously.

