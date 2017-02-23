ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia star defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is withdrawing from school for spring semester and is dealing with what the school said Thursday is a “significant” medical issue that led to him being taken by police to an Athens hospital.

The school said in a statement that Thompson had “an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition” when he was found walking on a campus road by University of Georgia police at 1:14 a.m. Thursday. Police called for medical assistance, and Thompson was taken to Athens Regional Medical Center.

Thompson was named most valuable player in the Bulldogs’ Liberty Bowl win over Texas Christian. The school says he required a recent extended hospital stay due to the undisclosed medical issue.

Georgia did not say if Thompson plans to return to school.

The Athens Banner-Herald, citing the police incident report, said Thompson was “behaving incoherently, and appeared to be experiencing some kind of medical problem.” The newspaper said Thompson told police he had taken “two oxies.”

Georgia said in its statement medical tests showed Thompson had taken only prescribed medications.

“With respect to last night’s incident, the physical appearance and behavior described in the UGA PD report is solely related to an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition,” the statement said. “The adverse reaction required emergency transport to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. Toxicology tests performed at the hospital were negative for OxyContin.”

The statement said Thompson, from Albany, Georgia, “remains under close medical care.”

Georgia said Thompson’s family authorized the release of the information.

Thompson tied for the team lead with five sacks and was third on the team with 56 tackles in 2016. He led the team with 9 1/2 tackles for losses.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus