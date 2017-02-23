FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have released two veterans, tackle Breno Giacomini and Nick Folk.

Needing to free up salary cap room, the Jets let go of Folk, their second leading career scorer, and right tackle Giacomini on Thursday. That will save them about $7.5 million, $3 million for Folk and $4.5 million for Giacomini.

Releasing the 31-year-old Giacomini, who was plagued by injuries last season, was expected. Parting with Folk, a consistently strong performer in his seven seasons with the Jets, was more surprising.

In that span, Folk made 175 field goals and his field goal percentage of 81.3 ranks highest of any Jets kicker with a minimum of 100 attempts.

Giacomini started all 32 games for the Jets 2014-15. He was limited to five games last season because of a back ailment.

