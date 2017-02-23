KEARNY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit trains are rolling with delays after service was suspended because of a fire near the Portal Bridge.

Service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line to and from New York City’s Penn Station was suspended for about 30 minutes Thursday. Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken.

Rail service resumed with delays just before 10:30 a.m., although buses and PATH are honoring NJ Transit rail tickets.

