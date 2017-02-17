Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Thursday said President Trump’s new orders on immigration are “scaring people” and no replacement for comprehensive immigration reform.

Already, the Democratic governor has promised to veto a trio of bills from the Republican-controlled legislature that would help federal agents root out illegal immigrants, saying his state won’t turn local officials into an arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We are not going to deport ourselves out of this problem. Just stop that talk. You’re scaring people,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly officially ordered federal agents this week to begin arresting and deporting more illegal immigrants, releasing them from the handcuffs the Obama administration had imposed, and making headway on one of Mr. Trump’s chief campaign promises.

While young adult illegal immigrant “Dreamers” are still exempted, agents were told there are no longer any other special classes of people that should be considered off limits for deportation.

Mr. McAuliffe said he was alarmed by a recent incident in which six men were detained by agents while leaving a hypothermia center in Alexandria, Virginia, after they sought shelter from the cold.

The governor said interactions on the street between agents and immigrants will only lead to trouble and violate American values.

“I think that is very dangerous for the greatest nation on earth,” he said.

