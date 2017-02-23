LONDON (AP) - A woman was killed by flying debris in central England Thursday as storm winds of more than 90 mph (145 kph) battered the United Kingdom.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 140 miles (225 km) northwest of London.

Rain, snow and strong winds from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed roads, canceled flights and for a time halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London’s main terminals.

Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was canceled.

An Icelandair flight from Reykjavik declared an in-flight fuel emergency after aborted attempts to land at both Manchester and Liverpool airports in northwest England. It eventually landed successfully in Manchester.

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on the long-running soap opera “Coronation Street.”

Weather agency the Met Office said a top wind speed of 94 mph (151 kph) was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

Winds are expected to ease later Thursday.

