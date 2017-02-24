SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a two-year contract on Friday.

Carter has not played in the NFL but spent part of the 2015 season on the practice squads in Oakland and New England. Carter was cut by the Patriots last September and wasn’t on a roster at all last season.

Carter played college ball at Sacramento State. He had 207 catches for 2,760 yards and 35 TDs in 41 games. He was an Associated Press first-team All-American in 2014 when he caught 99 passes for 1,321 yards and 17 TDs.

