A woman claiming Bill Cosby plied her with alcohol and drugs before raping her will be permitted to take the stand as a prosecution witness — but that’s 12 fewer than Pennsylvania prosecutors wanted to bring to the stand in the comedian’s upcoming trial.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele had requested testimony from 13 alleged victims as evidence of “prior bad acts,” but was only allowed one — a woman named Kacey identified as “Prior Alleged Victim Six,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The woman, who is being represented by Gloria Allred, was an assistant to Mr. Cosby’s former agent, Tom Illius, and worked in the 1990s at the William Morris Agency, THR reported Friday.

Kacey’s testimony is not connected to the alleged criminal wrongdoing for which Mr. Cosby stands accused in this trial, but, THR noted, Pennsylvania law grants for “exceptions related to evidence about a ‘common plan, scheme and design’” involved in the commission of a crime — in this case, the allegation that Mr. Cosby had a pattern of drugging women prior to taking advantage of them.

People magazine reported Friday that, according to DA’s court filing it had reviewed, Kacey alleges Mr. Cosby coerced her into taking an unidentified white pill with a glass of wine and then proceeded to sexually assault her in 1996.

