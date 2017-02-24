KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Former NFL and Georgia defensive back Sanders Commings is looking to play another sport.

The 26-year-old Commings has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves.

An outfielder who hasn’t played baseball since high school in Augusta, Georgia, Commings faces long odds to become one of the rare players to make it to both the NFL and Major League Baseball.

He was drafted out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks but chose to play college football at Georgia.

Commings was a fifth-round pick by Kansas City in the 2013 NFL draft. He was released after two injury plagued seasons with the Chiefs and turned his attention to baseball.

