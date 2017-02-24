MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The oversight body for the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium is back at full strength after controversy surrounding its use of luxury suites sparked a leadership exodus.

Minnesota Sports Facility Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale both resigned last week. Their exit followed months of criticism about the authority giving tickets in two luxury suites to friends and family members.

The authority on Friday approved Jim Farstad to fill Mondale’s role on an interim basis. It follows Gov. Mark Dayton’s Thursday appointment of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz as interim chairwoman.

Farstad is a current technology consultant for the stadium oversight board. He’ll be paid at the same rate as Mondale, who made more than $165,000 annually.

The roles are critical as Minnesota prepares to host the 2018 Super Bowl.

