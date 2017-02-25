GOLF

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Palmer shot a 5-under 65 and shared the lead with PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan going into the weekend at the Honda Classic.

Palmer made seven birdies on another day of ideal scoring and reached 9-under 131.

Palmer returned from a four-month break - to be at home with his wife, Jennifer, who is recovering from breast cancer - and missed the cut in his first four events. He signed up for Riviera only because his game needed work, and he saw enough go right to find some momentum going into Florida.

Bryan, who had his best PGA Tour performance last week at Riviera, shot a 67 and saved his round with a bogey on the 13th hole when he had to play one shot from the trees with his putter.

They were a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, with Anirban Lahiri another shot behind.

TRANSGENDER WRESTLER

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) - Mack Beggs won two matches at the Texas state championships. But the larger conflict - over whether a 17-year-old transgender boy should be wrestling girls - remained unsettled.

Beggs’ family has said he would rather be wrestling boys. Some girls and their advocates agree, arguing that the testosterone treatments Beggs has been taking while in transition from female to male have made him too strong to wrestle fairly against women. But under the state’s governing policy for athletics, students must wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Beggs beat Taylor Latham in the 110-pound class Friday. The score was 18-7.

It was a match Latham’s mother didn’t want to happen. Her daughter, she said, was wrestling someone whose body was chemically toned for strength.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Rookie Kaz Grala won the NASCAR Truck Series season opener Friday night, getting through a massive wreck on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway.

The 18-year-old Grala became the youngest winner in a NASCAR national series at Daytona. He was lucky to even make it to the checkered flag.

Two-time series champion Matt Crafton was leading the 100-lap race when he got turned sideways and went for a wild ride that included several spins and a harrowing flip. Crafton’s No. 88 Toyota landed on all four tires, and he was able to walk away unscathed.

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Russell Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season, and his new teammates fit in seamlessly as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93.

Westbrook also had 18 rebounds and 17 assists for the 65th triple-double of his career.

It was the first game for new Thunder players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, acquired Thursday in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. Gibson scored 12 points and McDermott added eight.

TORONTO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 43 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 107-97.

DeRozan shot 15 of 28 from the floor as he surpassed his 42-point effort against the Houston Rockets on March 30, 2015, helping the Raptors overcome the absence of fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry. Lowry sat out with a right wrist injury.

Serge Ibaka, acquired by trade from the Orlando Magic last week, scored 15 points in his debut, while fellow newcomer P.J. Tucker, picked up from the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, had a game-high 10 rebounds and nine points in his first game for his new team.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee fired back at Shaquille O’Neal via Twitter after the former star-turned TNT analyst posted on his verified account a disparaging photo of McGee with the words, “America meet Javale “BUM” McGee.”

O’Neal also responded angrily to McGee , saying he would “smack” McGee’s “bum a—” after McGee reacted to yet more mockery.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and teammate Kevin Durant backed McGee on Friday, with Durant calling Shaq “childish” while criticizing the retired center’s poor free throw shooting and other flaws in his game during a Hall of Fame NBA career.

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) - Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kansas City each will get four compensatory picks in April’s NFL draft while Seattle will have two additional selections in the third round.

The NFL announced the distribution of the 32 compensatory picks Friday.

Teams losing more or better free agents than they acquire the previous year are eligible to receive additional picks, based on a formula that factors salary, playing time and postseason honors. The choices are distributed at the end of the third through the seventh round.

Rule changes also allow the picks to be traded this year for the first time.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a four-year contract with free-agent defensive tackle Earl Mitchell.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed that Mitchell had decided to join the Niners just over a week after being released by Miami. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing had not been announced by the team.

The 49ers need help on the interior of the defensive line as they are expected to switch from a three-man front to a four-man front under new coordinator Robert Saleh. San Francisco allowed a league-worst 165.9 yards rushing per game last season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have signed veteran running back C.J. Spiller, providing depth behind Spencer Ware in a move that could mean Jamaal Charles will be cut in a cost-saving move.

The Chiefs would owe Charles more than $6 million this season, a big price tag for a running back who missed most of last year to knee surgery. They would not incur a salary cap hit by letting him go and it is possible Charles could re-sign for less money.

Kansas City is trying to free cap space to help bring back defensive tackle Dontari Poe and safety Eric Berry, whose agent, Chad Speck, also represents Spiller.

HOCKEY

WASHINGTON (AP) - Justin Williams and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to tie the franchise record with their 13th consecutive home victory.

Williams’ game-winner in the third period was his 19th of the season. Washington’s streak of home games with five-plus goals ended at 11, but Braden Holtby made 30 saves to pad the team’s lead atop the NHL.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Anaheim Ducks acquired veteran forward Patrick Eaves from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Eaves has a career-high 21 goals and 16 assists in 59 games this season for the Stars. His 37 points also are already a career-high in his 12 NHL seasons, and he is fourth in the NHL with 11 power-play goals.

Anaheim is in need of goal-scoring threats and veteran tenacity, particularly while Antoine Vermette is under a 10-game suspension.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus