BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Michael Bourn had a major setback in his attempt to make the Baltimore Orioles, breaking a finger while playing catch with a football during a team workout.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that Bourn will miss about four weeks. The 34-year-old outfielder injured his right ring finger Friday after signing a minor league contract with the team Monday. If added to the 40-man roster, Bourn will make $2 million.

Bourn spent the final month of the 2016 season with Baltimore.

Also, the Orioles signed infielder Paul Janish to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, the third straight year the Orioles brought in Janish during spring training. He appeared in 14 games for Baltimore in each of the past two seasons.

