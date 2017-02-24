A plurality of Americans do not approve of President Trump’s early performance in office, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey released Sunday finds 44 percent of Americans approve of Mr. Trump’s first month as commander in chief, a record low for new presidents. Forty-eight percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s performance.

The poll finds Mr. Trump’s early days in office have been polarizing. While 85 percent of Republicans approve of the president so far, 84 percent disapprove. Among independents, 34 percent approve and 44 percent disapprove of Mr. Trump.

While 43 percent attribute the administration’s struggles simply to “growing pains,” 52 percent say they are “real problems.” Nearly one-third of respondents say the challenges faced by the new administration indicate Mr. Trump is not up to the job.

The poll surveyed 1,000 people form Feb. 18 to 22. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus