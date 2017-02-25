Newly elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is suggesting President Trump may have “rigged” the general election with the help of the Russians.

“Frankly, what we need to be looking at is whether this election was rigged by Donald Trump and his buddy, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin,” Mr. Perez said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We need an independent investigation, because that is a serious, serious issue,” said Mr. Perez, former labor secretary for President Barack Obama. “And the American people need to understand whether the Russians, in cahoots with the Trump folks and others, rigged the election.”

Mr. Trump tweeted earlier Sunday that the race between Mr. Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison to lead the DNC was “rigged.” He compared it to the primary race between Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders.

“The race for the DNC Chairman was, of course, totally ‘rigged,’” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!”

Former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down last year amid allegations that the party favored Mrs. Clinton’s campaign.

