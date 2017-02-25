President Trump says the race to lead the Democratic National Committeewas “rigged,” comparing it to the primary race between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernard Sanders.

Tom Perez, who served as secretary of labor in the Obama administration, was elected chairman of the DNC on Saturday in a close contest with Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota.

Mr. Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, was the preferred candidate of the progressive wing of the party and was endorsed by Mr. Sanders for the job.

The president congratulated Mr. Perez on the win in a tweet on Saturday, saying he “could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!”

That tweet drew a response from Mr. Perez.

Forrmer DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down ​last year amid allegations that the party favored Mrs. Clinton in the primary race.

