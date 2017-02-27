SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agent nose tackle Mike Purcell and linebacker Carl Bradford on Monday.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with less than three years of experience and they are unable to negotiate with other teams.

Purcell started the first five games last season and played in 15 games overall for San Francisco. He had 26 tackles and one forced fumble. He originally joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2015.

The 49ers claimed Bradford off waivers in December from the Green Bay Packers. He played the final two games of the season for San Francisco and had two tackles on defense and two on special teams.

