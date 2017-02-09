The Justice Department is reversing course in a long-running lawsuit over a Texas voter identification law — a significant shift under President Trump that comes four years after Obama administration lawyers joined civil rights groups in their challenge of the Texas law.

The Justice Department on Monday informed attorneys for a civil rights group challenging the voter ID law that the government plans to file court papers to withdraw the DOJ’s discriminatory purpose claim.

The move to dismiss its claim that the Texas law was adopted with a discriminatory purpose is not an outright withdrawal of the Justice Department from the case — the DOJ’s claim that the law had a discriminatory effect remains intact.

But the distinction is significant, according to Gerry Hebert of the Campaign Legal Center, because if a judge rules that Texas lawmakers acted with discriminatory intent when they adopted the law in 2011, Texas could potentially end up back on the list of states required to obtain pre-clearance from the federal government before changing election laws.

The law being challenged was enacted in 2011 and required Texas residents to show one of seven forms of approved identification in order to cast a ballot. Civil rights groups and the Justice Department filed suit challenging the law in 2013.

The reversal in the DOJ’s stance on the case comes weeks after President Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, was sworn in.

While the Justice Department has yet to comment on the reason for altering its stance in the case, Mr. Hebert, whose center is among those challenging the law, said it had everything to do with the change in leadership at the Justice Department.

“The facts about whether the law was enacted with discriminatory intent haven’t changed at all. The fact are the facts,” Mr. Hebert said. “The only thing that changed as a matter of fact is who sits in the Office of Attorney General.”

Opponents have argued that more than 600,000 Texas voters would experience difficulty voting because they lacked a suitable ID under the law. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has defended the law as necessary to prevent voter fraud.

The DOJ’s motion to dismiss its claim comes a day before a District Court judge was scheduled to re-hear arguments in the case to determine whether state lawmakers acted with a discriminatory intent. It also follows the Texas Legislature’s introduction this session of a bill meant to remedy the areas of the state’s voter ID laws that federal judges’ have found problematic.

In court filings made last week, both the Texas attorney general and the Justice Department sought to delay Tuesday’s hearing by at least four months, citing the voter identification bill introduced by the Texas Legislature. They defended the delay, arguing that in the meantime any elections that might occur would be governed by the interim rules put in place for the November election.

“At a minimum, the State Defendants and the United States anticipate that the parties would file a new round of briefing and present a new round of oral argument on the discriminatory purpose claim if Texas enacts new voter ID legislation,” the Texas and DOJ attorneys wrote in a joint motion. “Thus, there is no reason for the Court or the parties to devote additional time and resources to arguing the discriminatory purpose claim on the current briefing and record now, before the Texas Legislature has had a chance to act on the new proposed legislation.”

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos denied the motion to postpone the hearing.

The case arrives back before Judge Ramos after the U.S. Supreme Court in January declined hear an appeal brought by Texas officials, and let stand a lower-court ruling that found the Republican-backed law discriminated against minorities.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled in July that the law violated the federal Voting Rights Act, but it did not toss out the law in its entirety. Instead, in a 9-6 ruling, the 5th Circuit remanded the case back to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Judge Ramos, who originally found in 2014 that the law was unconstitutional and was passed by Texas lawmakers with the intent to discriminate, was asked to re-evaluate whether the Texas Legislature acted with a discriminatory intent. She is also tasked with overseeing changes to the law that would allow the state to safeguard the integrity of its elections while not discriminating against minority voters.

