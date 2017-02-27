A Virginia woman who pocketed thousands of dollars in donations after allegedly encountering a racist customer is now accused of fabricating the whole ordeal.

Kelly Carter of Anita’s New Mexico Style Café made headlines in January when a racist receipt saying “great service don’t tip Black people” was shown to local reporters. The news prompted customers to stop by the Loudoun County restaurant with cash, and a crowdfunding website raised over $3,600. A lawyer for the customer now says that his client’s reputation has been unjustly smeared and wants the restaurant to correct the record.

“Our client did not nor would he ever write anything about refusing to tip African-Americans because of their race,” Daniel Hebda of the law firm Simms Showers, told a local CBS affiliate on Feb. 24. “Our client has no ill feelings towards African-Americans. Our client did not leave a $0.00 tip [on Jan. 7]. Our client tipped $0.01 out of his own conviction against tipping well for poor service. … Our client … demands a response.”

Mr. Hebda pointed to the “reprint” label on the bill as evidence that his client’s signature was forged along with the racist message.

Ms. Carter’s story was trumpeted by the Loudoun County NAACP and disseminated by websites such as The Huffington Post, The New York Daily News and others, The Daily Caller noted Saturday.

Philip Thompson, the president of the Loudoun County NAACP, told that station that Anita’s owner was investigating the matter.

“It’s sad any way it goes,” Mr. Thompson said.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus