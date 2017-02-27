NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Alexis Prince scored 24 points to help No. 2 Baylor roll past No. 19 Oklahoma 103-64 on Monday night, just two days after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey’s rant defending her school.

After Baylor defeated Texas Tech on Saturday, Mulkey complained about the negative coverage and the dip in reputation that have followed the sexual assault scandal involving the school and its football program. She told Baylor fans if people tell them they will never send their daughters to Baylor, they should “knock them right in the face.”

Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale was among those who spoke out against Mulkey’s comments. She told The Oklahoman she was “disappointed” in Mulkey and that women have a responsibility to fight for one another. Mulkey has since apologized in interviews for using violence in her statement, saying she didn’t mean to appear insensitive to the women involved in the cases.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears led 44-22 at halftime and shot 50 percent in the first half while the Sooners shot 21.2 percent. Baylor had already clinched the Big 12 regular-season title, and the Lady Bears gained momentum heading into the conference tournament after dominating one of their top rivals to win their fifth straight game.

Oklahoma: The Sooners had played well in recent weeks, winning six of its previous seven, including a victory over current No. 12 Texas. Ending the regular season with a blowout loss isn’t ideal heading into the Big 12 tournament. The Sooners gained no confidence against a Baylor team that rolled them 92-58 in Waco on Jan. 29. Oklahoma is the No. 3 seed, so the two teams could meet again in the conference title game.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Big 12 women’s tournament on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Big 12 women’s tournament on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus