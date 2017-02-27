A nursing home in New York had to be evacuated Friday after staffers found two World War II-era grenades in a refrigerator.

Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home employees found a training hand grenade and a metal hand grenade inside a 91-year-old resident’s room on Feb. 24 while he was undergoing medical treatment elsewhere. The ordeal prompted an evacuation and a call to the county sheriff’s bomb squad in Nyack.

A policeman said the devices will be subjected to X-rays to see if they are still live, USA Today reported.

An “extensive search” of the building, along with the unnamed individual’s car, were also conducted, the newspaper reported.

Residents were allowed back into the building after two hours.

