President Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday aimed at boosting his administration’s support for historically black colleges, as he seeks a closer relationship with the schools than former President Barack Obama had.

The president is signing a measure that will move the government’s program for promoting historically black colleges and universities, called HBCUs, from the Education Department to direct oversight by the White House.

A senior White House official said Mr. Trump wants to “make HBCUs a priority again.” One goal will be to promote the schools as “strategic partners” in the president’s plan to improve inner cities, the official said.

The president held a meeting in the Oval Office Monday with representatives of more than 60 schools; they also met with Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“You deserve far more credit than you get, and know that beginning today, this administration is committed to making sure that our historically black colleges and universities get the credit and the attention they deserve,” Mr. Pence told them. “Get ready for a great and energetic partnership in the days ahead.”

During the Obama administration, many HBCU leaders and members of the Congressional Black Caucus were at odds with Mr. Obama on support for the schools. HBCU advocates complained that the administration’s restrictive federal loan policy was hurting the chances of black families sending their children to the schools, and that overall federal coordination and support for the schools was down.

Mr. Pence said Mr. Trump “has a passion for equal opportunity.”

“He has a passion for expanding opportunities and the hopes and dreams of every American, including those in the African American community who are not yet experiencing the full range of benefits of the American Dream,” the vice president said. “We’re also going to be working on economic development, not only increasing educational opportunities but doing all we can to revitalize communities across this country — large and small — and create opportunities for students that will be joining you on your campuses. We’re committed to this mission.”

There are more than 100 historically black colleges and universities in the U.S., with a total enrollment of more than 300,000 students.

Mrs. DeVos said HBCUs “are real pioneers when it comes to school choice.”

“Their success has shown that more options help students flourish,” she said. “Their counsel and guidance will be crucial in addressing the current inequities we face in education. I look forward to working with the White House to elevate the role of HBCUs in this administration and to solve the problems we face in education today.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus