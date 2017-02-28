TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A former football coach at Titusville High School has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Leonard Agree Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Orlando after pleading guilty to possessing and conspiring to distribute the drugs last November.

Federal drug agents said he had 75 pounds of marijuana, 2 kilograms of cocaine and 100 grams of heroin.

Federal and local drug agents began investigating Agee in 2015.

They made controlled purchases of heroin from him and say he obtained marijuana from Colorado, where it is legal, intending to distribute it in Florida.

