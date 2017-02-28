A van drove into a crowd at a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Tuesday morning, reportedly injuring 11 high school marching band members.

City spokesman Grant Brown told a local CBS News affiliate that 11 band members from Gulf Shores High School were injured in the crash, and three of them are in critical condition.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind,” Mr. Brown said. “The vehicle was a part of the parade.”

The elderly man behind the wheel was driving behind the band in the parade route, sources told CBS.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which occurred just as the parade was starting. Witnesses told a local Fox News affiliate that the vehicle was a white van with MOAA, the Military Officers Association of America, on its sides.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads were closed as a result of the crash. The Gulf Shores Parade has been officially canceled.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus