An African-American NFL player is claiming a London night club denied him and his teammates entry because they were “too urban” in appearance.

“We pull up to @CirqueLeSoir where we have reservations and this is what they tell us!!” tweetedMark Ingram, New Orleans Saints running back Monday night.

In his tweet Mr. Ingram included a text-message conversation with an unidentified individual about his experience at the Cirque Le Soir nightclub in the posh Soho neighborhood of the British capital.

For its part, Cirque Le Soir addressed the controversy in a statement on its Twitter page Tuesday, saying apparently the issue was Mr. Ingram’s “all male” group and not an “urban” appearance.

“We would not dismiss anyone as ‘too urban’ and we would not turn anyone away on the basis of their ethnicity, sexuality or any other characteristic — other than those expressed in our door policy,” reads the statement, which then quoted the door policy, which is also featured on the club’s Facebook page.

“As an exclusive members club, we cannot guarantee entry to anyone and full discretion always lies with the door. We particularly discourage casual dress code, intoxicated customers & male heavy entourages.”

“Discretion lies with our door staff,” Cirque Le Soir continued, explaining that “admitting an all-male group goes against our policy and is clearly stated on Facebook and on all reservation confirmation emails.”

Reporting the controversy, ESPN noted that despite being denied entry at Cirque, he and his teammates otherwise enjoyed their time in London.

