Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick was the target of racist graffiti on the campus Tuesday morning for his decision to meet with President Trump.

Mr. Trump’s event with leaders of historically black colleges and universities did not go over well with students at Howard. Photos of spray-painted graffiti across campus were posted in conjunction with the president’s Tuesday signing of an executive order supporting HBCUs.

“Welcome to the Trump plantation. Overseer: Wayne A.I. Frederick” one message said.

“HBCU initiative? Wayne coonin’ for Howard? Not on my watch!” said another.

“Make Howard black again” read a third, a local Fox News affiliate reported.

Vice President Mike Pence said to 64 HBCU representatives who attended a separate gathering Monday that “you deserve far more credit than you get, and know that beginning today, this administration is committed to making sure that our historically black colleges and universities get the credit and the attention they deserve.”

Tuesday’s measure switches direct oversight of the federal government’s program for promoting HBCUs from the Education Department to the White House.

“The Initiative shall work with agencies, private-sector employers, educational associations, philanthropic organizations, and other partners to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education to an increasing number of students,” the order reads.

“This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me,” Mr. Trump said in video of the event posted to the White House website.

