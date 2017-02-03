LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is among 20 players nationwide that the Touchdown Club of Columbus has placed on its “Players to Watch” list for next season.

This is the second consecutive season that Wyoming has had a player make the organization’s list. A year ago, running back Brian Hill was on the list.

Last season, Allen helped lead Wyoming to the Mountain Division title of the Mountain West Conference, a spot in the conference Championship Game a berth in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.

He earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore. His combined 35 touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving last season rank No. 2 in school history for a single season.

