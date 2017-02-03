BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Under a proposal between CSX and the city of Biloxi, six of the city’s 22 railroad crossings could be closed after multiple train collisions in the past year.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kzcYqs ) reports that Biloxi would get two new crossings as part of the agreement. Any agreement must be approved by the City Council.

CSX has provided the city with data concerning accidents at the crossings to help Biloxi officials decide which crossings to close. The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District has also added traffic counts to help inform the decision.

Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Michael Leonard the crossings are very close together in East Biloxi and some don’t have warning signals. Trains collided with vehicles in East Biloxi in March, September and last month.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus