At the age of 36, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney is an experienced player, and with that experience, he has taken part in three Super Bowls, including this upcoming Super Bowl LI.

In each of those efforts, Freeney has taken part in the two-week stretch between the conference championship and the Super Bowl. And when Freeney was asked for his thoughts on the week, he was pretty blunt.

“I think the process honestly sucks,” Freeney told Pro Football Talk.

“Because you’re waiting two weeks,” Freeney said. “It’s not like a bye week where you get to take your mind off of football for just a second, do whatever you want to do. No, it’s like you’re focusing on the game for two weeks straight.

“You just can’t wait until it gets here, partially just so you can stop talking about it and just do it. I think that’s the agonizing part about this whole entire process. It’s just that wait until the Super Bowl. That’s the pain, the pain is the wait until you get there.”

Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is set to kick off 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

