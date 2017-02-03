A federal judge in Seattle on Friday dealt a blow to President Trump’s executive order on travel and refugees, ordering a nationwide halt of enforcement of the controversial order.

The temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge James Robart blocks the federal government from enforcing Mr. Trump’s travel ban as a lawsuit brought by the Washington state attorney general progresses through the court system.

“That relief is significant, to put it mildly,” Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday after the restraining order was issued.

Mr. Trump’s executive order, signed on Jan. 27, indefinitely halted the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the U.S., blocked other refugees for 120 days, and temporarily barred nearly all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from traveling to the U.S.

Three days later, the Washington attorney general was the first to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the order and argued that the order hurt Washington residents and businesses and undercut the state’s efforts to make itself welcoming to immigrants and refugees.

Mr. Ferguson said he expected federal officials would comply with the order, meaning that Customs and Border Protection could no longer enforce the travel restrictions.

A written court order was not immediately issued by Judge Robart.

The Associated Press quoted him as saying during Friday’s hearing that “the state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury.”

Mr. Trump’s order sparked nationwide protests, with attorneys and demonstrators gathering at airports across the country to attempt to assist affected travelers.

The White House has defended the executive order, saying that it will make the country safer by allowing time for the United States to better vet those coming from countries with a history of terrorism.

