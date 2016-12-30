Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is always willing to voice his opinion, and he generally does so in the most hilarious way possible.

So when Norman was asked just how difficult it is to cover Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, a player he’s faced several times as a member of the Carolina Panthers, Norman went off in epic Norman fashion, referencing a movie, a show and unbelievable simile.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, he explained what it’s like to cover the dominant receiver, and it sounds like the New England Patriots will have their hands full in Super Bowl LI.

“The sweet sensation of death without dying,” Norman said. “You’re trapped in time. A split second feels like a lifetime in the moment of a play. So for me, it was like I was trapped in that butterfly effect. People say that they go through this when they know they’re about to have an accident. They think about everything within that moment. That is where we were at. We were in that moment for what seemed like the entire game.”

“It’s like watching ‘300.’ The sweetest thing to them in the ultimate battle is a sweet death,” Norman continued. “The sweetest thing to me in an ultimate battle is a Julio Jones.

“He pushes our level to a point where it’s like being in Super Saiyan range,” Norman continued again. “You elevate from Super Saiyan 3 to Super Saiyan 4. You know what I’m saying? Like a Goku or something.”

Never change, Josh.

