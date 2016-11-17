President Trump’s deliberate targeting of the mainstream media and asylum seekers alike has hardly hurt the coffers of either The New York Times or the American Civil Liberties Union. The newspaper and civil rights group separately revealed figures this week that suggest a recent surge in support in spite of ongoing attacks from the Oval Office.

The Times on Thursday announced that the number of digital and print subscriptions to the newspaper recently surpassed the 3 million mark for the first time in its history, notwithstanding increasing criticism courtesy of the commander-in-chief.

A record 3 million people now subscribe to The New York Times. Facts matter. Thanks to all who support independent journalism. — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2017

The ACLU, meanwhile, reported receiving $24.1 million from online donors last weekend as its attorneys scrambled to provide legal aid to foreigners impacted by a broad executive order authorized by Mr. Trump last Friday imposing travel restrictions on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Both entities announced the recent spike in support this week amid Mr. Trump’s ongoing comments critical of asylum seekers and journalism alike. Despite prompting criticism recently over his executive order as well as frequent attacks against the press, however, the president has continued to make controversial remarks concerning either this week from his official Twitter account.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trumpmischaracterized refugees being held at Australian detention centers as “illegal immigrants” and blasted an agreement authorized under former President Barack Obama to take in upwards of 1,250 asylum seekers as a “dumb deal.”

Days earlier, Mr. Trump fired off a series of tweets labeling The Times as “dishonest” and “fake news,” and falsely claimed the newspaper was suffering from “dwindling” readership.

“Not so much, Mr. President,” the CEO of the Times Company, Mark Thompson, said in an earnings call Thursday. “We had spectacular audiences in the quarter.”

Indeed, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero indicated in an interview earlier this week that individuals have become energized and engaged as a consequence of Mr. Trump’s policies and actions.

“It’s really clear that this is a different type of moment,” Mr. Romero told USA Today this week. “People want to know what they can do. They want to be deployed as protagonists in this fight. It’s not a spectator sport.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus